Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Regions Bank on Monday announced specialized banking teams from the company are moving into newly built Uptown office space today, marking a significant step forward in Regions’ growing commitment to serving corporate-banking and retail-banking clients in Charlotte and throughout the United States.

Regions was the first tenant to announce it would occupy space in the 615 South College high-rise, and the company recently reached an agreement to expand its initial space in the building. Now, approximately 64,000 square feet of the building will house Regions teams, giving the company’s bankers an ultra-modern work environment custom-designed to meet the needs of highly specialized financial professionals. Previously, Regions’ corporate-banking teams in Charlotte had been divided among leased office space in four separate buildings.

“We already have top-tier talent whose experience is crucial to meeting the complex financial needs of a wide range of clients. Now we have top-tier office space to support further growth of our teams – and to help us reach more clients not only locally, but also across the U.S.,” said Terry Katon, head of Capital Markets for Regions Bank. “This is a major milestone in our growth, and we look forward to further expansion in the years to come.”

Regions’ space at 615 South College was designed to accommodate future growth as the company recruits additional talent to serve a growing list of clients. Regions is also launching a Sales and Trading operation within 615 South College. The bank’s Sales and Trading area will occupy a dedicated space adjacent to the space occupied by corporate-banking teams and other personnel.

Robert Heffes will serve as head of Regions’ Sales and Trading team. A veteran of over 25 years in financial services, Heffes joined Regions in April 2016 and will lead a team that helps Regions offer a more complete array of expertise and services to a diverse range of clients.

“The addition of Sales and Trading is a natural extension of Regions’ comprehensive financial services, and it allows us to take a more holistic approach to meeting the needs of current and future clients,” said Ronnie Smith, head of Regions’ Corporate Banking group. “Robert brings a unique set of skills and expertise to this role that will benefit our clients and complement the work of our existing banking teams.”

In addition to Capital Markets, Corporate Banking, and Sales and Trading teams, the 615 South College workspace will house executives and associates from Regions’ Specialized Industry group, as well as the Real Estate Banking division, Commercial Banking, Consumer Lending, Mortgage, Private Wealth Management and other lines of business.

Further, a retail-banking branch is under development on the main level of 615 South College.

Designed to become one of the most modern branches in Regions’ footprint, the 615 South College branch will blend updated technology with personal service. Its design will not include a traditional teller line. Instead, customers will be greeted personally by Regions bankers who can each deliver a complete array of branch-banking services.

In addition, 615 South College will become the first Regions location in North Carolina to offer Regions Video Banking.

A Video Banking ATM in the building’s lobby – as well as an additional Video Banking ATM on the building’s exterior – will connect people with experienced Regions Video Bankers via live, two-way video. Video Bankers can process most teller transactions while also helping people with account maintenance and general inquiries. Video Bankers are available during extended hours on weeknights, Saturdays, Sundays and most holidays.

“While we continue to grow our digital banking options, branches are still the primary place where people prefer to open accounts and have in-depth discussions about personal financial goals,” said Michelle Walters, Regional Consumer Banking Executive for Regions. “We are proud to build on our growth in Charlotte by expanding our branch-banking presence here as well. This is a vibrant, thriving community and an ideal location for us to reach more people with Regions’ industry-leading customer experience.”

Regions is also adding two standard-service ATMs to the Lynx Blue Line platform adjacent to 615 South College. The ATMs and bank branch are expected to be available to customers beginning in the third quarter of 2018.

Regions’ Corporate Banking Group serves public and private companies throughout the bank’s geographic footprint as well as across the United States through its Specialized Industry groups. Regions Capital Markets, a division of Regions Bank, provides products and services including syndicated loan facilities, interest rate, commodity and foreign exchange risk hedging.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $123 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

