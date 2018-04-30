Taiwanese government to help families of migrant worker fire victims

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Efforts have been made to contact the families of migrant workers who died in a huge fire at a factory in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan late Saturday, and will offer them assistance in matters related to the tragedy, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun said Monday.

Hsu said she had instructed the Taoyuan City government's Department of Labor to immediately contact the families of the two Thai victims and to offer them all possible assistance.

Asked if their deaths are being classed as an occupational accident, Hsu told reporters that the matter can be clarified only after an investigation into the cause of fire is completed.

The fatal blaze broke out at a factory owned by Chin Poon Industrial Co., a printed circuit board manufacturer, which resulted in the deaths of five firemen and two Thai migrant workers.