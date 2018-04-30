Man faces sentencing for assisting in terror plot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for aiding in a terror plot.

Nader Saadeh (nah-DAYR' sah-DAY') pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization. He's facing a maximum of 15 years in prison when he appears in a Newark court on Monday.

Saadeh's brother, Alaa, received a 15-year sentence in 2016.

Prosecutors said Nader Saadeh helped his brother get a plane ticket to travel overseas to join the Islamic State group.

At Nader Saadeh's plea hearing in 2015, he acknowledged a co-defendant showed him diagrams for making bombs and discussed plans to use them in Times Square, at the World Trade Center and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in Queens