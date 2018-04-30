Banned coach case could extend Russia's track ban

MONACO (AP) — Russia's doping suspension from international track and field could be extended as top athletes face accusations they continued to work with a banned coach.

Russia was suspended from international competition in 2015 for widespread doping and had been nearing reinstatement. That process could be disrupted after the Russian anti-doping agency said athletes were training with Viktor Chegin, who has been linked to more than 30 doping cases and is banned for life.

The IAAF's Russia taskforce says "if it is confirmed that Russian race walkers are still working with Viktor Chegin ... then it would appear that there has been no real change in culture."

The taskforce adds it expects Russian track officials' "full cooperation in bringing disciplinary proceedings against any athlete who has knowingly associated with a banned coach."