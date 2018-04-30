Cosby juror: Comedian's own words led to his conviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

Harrison Snyder, in an interview aired Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America," said that it "wasn't an open and shut case." But the 22-year-old says Cosby's deposition — in which he admitted giving women drugs to have sex with them — was the evidence that made him believe he was guilty.

He says that he had no doubt the jury made the right decision in convicting Cosby Thursday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

NBC's "Today" show said Monday the Cosby jury issued a statement saying its decision was not influenced in any way by factors other than what was seen and heard in the courtroom. They say race and the #MeToo movement were never discussed.

Snyder was the youngest member of the jury. He says he didn't know much about the 80-year-old comedian before the trial and knew nothing of the allegations.