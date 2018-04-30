Clearwater Compliance Names Veteran Strategists to Address, Prioritize Urgency Around Hospitals’ Cybersecurity Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Clearwater Compliance, a top-ranked, award-winning healthcare cyber risk assessment and cyber management solutions platform, today announced that Jon Moore will serve as the company’s Chief Risk Officer and Richard Staynings has been named Chief Security and Trust Officer.

“Heightened awareness around cybersecurity does not always translate into effective action, and hospital leaders need to approach today’s challenge with strategic urgency,” said Bob Chaput, CEO of Clearwater. “The industry’s approach to managing cyber risk continues to be reactive, tactical and siloed. We are very pleased to welcome Jon and Richard to Clearwater as our new officers to assist in addressing this industry need for a more strategic, business-oriented and architectural approach. With their deep leadership experience assisting health system and hospital leaders improve their security posture and strategic approach, both Jon and Richard bring highly relevant skills and qualifications to create strategic focus around cybersecurity and risk management. We look forward to their contributions to our fast-growing company.”

Chief Risk Officer

Moore is an experienced professional with a background in privacy and security law, technology and healthcare. During an eight-year tenure with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Moore served in multiple roles. He was a leader of the Federal Healthcare Practice, Federal Practice IT Operational Leader, and a member of the Federal Practice’s Operational Leadership Team. Among the major federal clients supported by Moore and his engagements are the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Indian Health Service (IHS), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Administration for Children and Families (ACF).

Moore holds a BA in Economics from Haverford College, a law degree from Penn State University’s Dickinson Law, and an MS in Electronic Commerce from Carnegie Mellon’s School of Computer Science and Tepper School of Business.

In his new position, Moore will serve and assist healthcare CEO and CIO clients on strategic matters related to understanding, identifying and proactively managing cyber risk.

Chief Security and Trust Officer

Staynings is an accomplished business leader working with many of the world’s most successful companies including PwC, Amgen, Cisco, Microsoft, Intel and Symantec. Leading cybersecurity for Healthcare Life Sciences at Cisco, Staynings helped establish the company as a global leader in healthcare security and privacy. With more than 25 years experience in cybersecurity leadership, Staynings’ has advised or assisted healthcare clients across the world including Adventist Health System, CHOP, Children’s National Health System, and Intermountain Healthcare. Staynings currently serves on HIMSS’s Privacy and Security committee. Known for his expertise and ability to dissect complex cybersecurity topics, Staynings is a sought-after speaker and commentator on strategic cybersecurity planning, IoT and biomedical device security, ransomware, and data privacy.

Staynings is a graduate from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

In his position, Staynings will help clients build a strategic vision toward improved security and provide input and advice in regard to major cyber challenges that CEOs and CIOs face in the healthcare environment.

About Clearwater Compliance, LLC

Clearwater is a top-ranked, award-winning healthcare cyber risk management and regulatory compliance company. As the leading strategic partner to hospitals and health systems, its mission is to assist in successfully managing healthcare’s evolving cybersecurity risks, compliance requirements and, ultimately, to ensure patient safety. A 2017 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, the 2018 Best in KLAS winner in Cybersecurity Advisory Services, exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital Association as well as numerous state hospital associations, Clearwater solutions have been deployed within hundreds of hospitals and health systems, Fortune 100 organizations and federal government institutions. More information about Clearwater Compliance is at www.Clearwatercompliance.com.

