Scott Heimes Joins Zipwhip as Chief Marketing Officer, Bringing Proven Brand and Growth Expertise to the Seattle-Based Business Texting Provider

Zipwhip, the original cloud software platform for two-way business texting, today announced that Scott Heimes has joined the team as chief marketing officer. Heimes will lead the marketing, brand and communications strategies for the Seattle-based tech startup.

Heimes most recently served as CMO for SendGrid, a global digital communication platform based out of Denver, Colorado. The company marked $112 million in revenue in 2017 and grew more than 40% a year during Heimes’ tenure, where he headed corporate marketing and communications, product marketing, self-service marketing, business development, community relations and research and analytics. Prior to SendGrid, Heimes served as CMO for Digital River, a global commerce-as-a-service solution provider.

Heimes brings proven expansion and growth strategies to Zipwhip, which last year received a $22.5 million Series C funding round, led by OpenView Partners.

“The way companies communicate with their customers is changing, and Zipwhip is poised to make texting just as natural between consumers and businesses as it is between family and friends,” said Heimes. “I look forward to strengthening our competitive positioning as the premier business texting provider and helping the company scale and grow.”

As the original creators of the business texting industry, Zipwhip provides enterprise organizations and SMBs with cloud texting software using their existing landline, VoIP or toll-free phone number. A suite of leading software integrations further help Zipwhip customers communicate more efficiently, securely and compliantly.

“We are thrilled to have Scott join the Zipwhip team,” said John Lauer, CEO of Zipwhip. “His track record in B2B communications technology and proven results propelling startups to the next stage comes at the right time for Zipwhip. Those skills, combined with the telecom-industry acumen already here on our leadership team, cement Zipwhip’s position at the top of the pack.”

About Zipwhip

A Seattle-based SaaS company, Zipwhip is modernizing the business texting medium by enabling text messaging to existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers. Zipwhip pairs direct network connectivity with easy, cloud-based software, so businesses of any size can give customers the choice to “text or call” and handle two-way text conversations at scale. Learn more about Zipwhip at www.zipwhip.com.

