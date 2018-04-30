Emerging Alternative Pain Relief Brand NeoRelief Reaffirms Commitment to Gentle, Non-Addictive OTC Choices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Pain wears the face of nearly 11% of Americans, bringing it beyond the daily, quiet suffering of those close to us and into the national spotlight. It’s this plight that inspired NeoRelief, a new wave of alternative pain relief — originally designed for the formulator’s own father — using active botanicals and minerals. Over-the-counter (OTC) products like NeoRelief ease burdens on the U.S. healthcare system by over 100 billion dollars annually through expanding consumer choice for non-addictive, self-care options, as noted by the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. However, there’s still a great deal of education to take place regarding consumer understanding of homeopathic alternatives.

Expanding self-care pain relief

“I was tired of seeing my father suffer from arthritis-related pain that held him back from a more joyful life,” said Dan Kaline, NeoRelief formulator. “As I searched for pain relief solutions with him, I soon realized there was a gap in the marketplace. At that point, I redirected my clinical career from patient care toward homeopathic formulation.”

NeoRelief therapeutic gels and creams work with the body’s natural capabilities for healing through the use of active botanicals and minerals known for their anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Gentle on sensitive skin, all NeoRelief formulas are free of counterirritants, dyes, and perfumes. The product line includes four alternative pain relief formulas for children and adults experiencing temporary to prolonged pain associated with the back, shoulders, joints, muscles, legs, menstrual cycle, and wounds. A complete list of products and their ingredients are available online at neorelief.com. Products retail as individual bottles and by the case, beginning at 16 dollars.

“As a young, emerging business with roots going back six years, we’re committed to alleviating the barriers pain can place within the lives of people of all ages and activity levels — from the young and avid athletes to those struggling with prolonged pain,” said Kevin DeVisser, CEO of BioLyte Laboratories, a Michigan-based pharmaceutical manufacturer and parent brand to NeoRelief. “We’ve recently rebranded the NeoRelief products as a way to further demonstrate that commitment and figuratively wave to customers from the crowded OTC shelves with our vibrant wave design.”

Pain management at a national level

A record number of 42,000 deaths from opioid overdose in 2016, as cited by the Center for Disease Control, underscore the need for a national emphasis on pain management. Although opioid prescription rates have declined to 66.5 prescriptions per 100 persons, their lowest rate since 2006, there’s still a great deal of health outreach needed.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is expanding outreach to improve these five areas of pain management:

Better addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services Better targeting of overdose reversing drugs Better data Better pain management Better research

“Taking national pain outreach one step further, people should be empowered to better understand their pain relief options and the ingredients they’re putting in and on their bodies,” added DeVisser. “Ongoing generations of allergies, heightened pain levels, and fluctuating energy levels confirm there’s still so much we all can do to work with our bodies instead of against them.”

OTC trends

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, OTC drugs are considered by regulators to be safe for self-diagnosis and self-medication. Homeopathic products like NeoRelief are listed with but not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Nationally, there are about 100,000 OTC drug products marketed and sold and that number is expected to climb due to an aging population, consumer trends toward self-medication, and increased conversions of prescription drugs to OTC status. NeoRelief products are available online and through retailers such as pharmacies, medical offices, spas, and fitness centers.

