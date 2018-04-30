Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) announced today that Susan B. Zaunbrecher has joined the Bank as executive vice president and senior legal adviser, reporting to Chairman, President and CEO Greg D. Carmichael.

As part of the bank’s succession planning, Zaunbrecher has been hired with the intent of succeeding Jelena McWilliams as its chief legal officer and corporate secretary, given McWilliams is being considered to chair the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Zaunbrecher most recently served as a partner and chair of the corporate department at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, overseeing one of the largest law firm corporate groups in the Midwest, with nearly 200 lawyers. She also sat on the firm’s board of directors and executive committee.

“Susan brings more than three decades of legal expertise and will be a tremendous addition to the executive leadership team at Fifth Third Bank,” said Carmichael. “In addition to her extensive background in financial services and regulatory affairs, she understands the power of a positive client experience. This makes her a great fit for Fifth Third.”

Zaunbrecher joined Dinsmore in 1990. There, she provided counsel on transactions, mergers and acquisitions, compliance matters and securities law. Her clients were primarily financial institutions and also included public and private manufacturing and service companies.

Zaunbrecher earned her law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, where she served on the Law Review editorial board. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Newcomb College of Tulane University. She is a member of the Ohio Bar Association and is active with numerous civic and professional organizations, including the Cincinnati Bar Association, UC Economic Center for Education and Research, United Way Tocqueville Society, Cincinnati ArtsWave.

“It’s an exciting time to join Fifth Third, and I look forward to making immediate contributions to the team,” Zaunbrecher said.

