Sintavia Achieves NADCAP Accreditation for Additive Manufacturing

DAVIE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer, announced today that it had achieved National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) approval for its laser and electron beam powder bed fusion applications. The NADCAP accreditation is the latest quality certification achieved by the company, and resulted from a year-long application process.

“As the only Tier One additive manufacturer with NADCAP, AS9100 Rev. D, and ISO 17025 accreditations, we are understandably proud of this major quality achievement,” said Doug Hedges, Sintavia’s President. “Sintavia has long differentiated itself with aerospace OEMs through its vertically aligned aerospace quality system. Our customers know that we offer high quality, cost-effective metal AM production, and the NADCAP accreditation is an outstanding third-party validation of this.”

The company expects to pursue additional NADCAP certifications in the coming months for its other in-house capabilities, including heat treatment, machining, and non-destructive testing.

Sintavia is the global leader for independent metal AM for critical industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Natural Gas, Automotive, and Ground Power Generation. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for critical industries. Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds NADCAP, AS9100 Rev. D, ISO17025, and ANAB accreditation, as well as being OASIS and ITAR registered.

