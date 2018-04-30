Police free human trafficking victims across the Caribbean

PARIS (AP) — A 13-country police operation has freed nearly 350 people from human trafficking networks and arrested 22 people across the Caribbean and South America.

International police agency Interpol said Monday those rescued included children and adults working in nightclubs, gold mines, factories, open-air markets and on farms.

Some were forced to work without pay, or in spaces no bigger than coffins. Interpol said the traffickers took advantage of vulnerable populations seeking jobs across borders.

Interpol said that Social services and charity groups are working to support the victims.

About 500 police were involved in the coordinated raids earlier this month in Brazil, Venezuela, Jamaica and several other places in the Caribbean. They seized computer equipment, mobile phones and cash.

It was part of France-based Interpol's global efforts to fight human trafficking.