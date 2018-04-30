Brother Mobile Launches ISV Partner Program to Encourage Development of New Apps and Software Solutions for Mobile Workforce

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a premier provider of mobile and desktop printers, has unveiled a truly innovative new ISV Partner Program tier called ACCESS, designed specifically for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) seeking to build, collaborate and bring to market mobile print technologies to support the exploding growth of mobile workers in today’s marketplace.

Brother Mobile Solutions will provide ACCESS ISV partners with services such as custom product configurations, solution integration, engineering software support, and marketing program support for increased visibility. (Photo: Business Wire)

ACCESS ISV Partners will be part of the exclusive Brother Mobile Solutions THE NEXT Partner Program, their latest-release channel program designed to help solutions VARs, integrators and resellers expand development and adoption of desktop and portable print technologies for workers in high-mobility industries such as field service, route, beverage and food distribution, transportation, retail, public safety, healthcare, industrial cable labeling, and more.

According to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management for Brother Mobile Solutions, “This program is one more step in our mission to help build out and increase the capabilities of many vertical market ISVs and software developers. As we see the traditional autoID VAR channel changing shape and mission, engaging with and supporting software developers has become a critical mission for us. Today we’re actively working to build a broader knowledge base and drive industry innovation by supporting the developers of tomorrow’s mobile apps and related software.”

Nick D’Alessio, Senior Manager of Business Development notes: “If you’re an ISV out there with mobility on your mind, becoming a Brother Partner can help you increase your presence in the marketplace, improve your solutions, deliver greater market value and boost revenues. When it comes to technology partnerships, we have the experience, the engineering know-how, an award-winning line of rugged mobile and label printers, and a wide array of marketing, pricing and support resources to help ISVs thrive.”

Exclusive Membership – Benefits Abound

Mobile technology software developers of every size are eligible to apply for the program, and once onboard they gain access to the full portfolio of Brother Mobile Solutions products and world-class support services.

Brother will provide ACCESS ISV partners with services such as custom product configurations, solution integration, engineering software support, and marketing program support for increased visibility.

For example, accepted applicants will be eligible to receive:

Personalized engineering support from a dedicated engineer on the Brother team Software development funds to support vertical-specific applications Demo and evaluation programs Promotion on the Brother Mobile Solutions website, plus easy access to the Partner Portal and SDK library Free printer hardware for testing and certification with your software platform

Nick D’Alessio, manager of Brother’s new ACCESS ISV Partner Program tier can be reached via email at nick.dalessio@brother.com.

Learn more at www.brothermobilesolutions.com/partners.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

