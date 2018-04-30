John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) today announced that John F. Walsh III will become the new senior vice president and general manager for the Information Technology Solutions Market Segment, effective April 30.

Walsh will succeed Dan Harris, who announced his retirement after nearly four decades with SAIC. During his tenure, Harris has held many leadership positions and previously led the company’s services sector.

As the new leader of the Information Technology Solutions Market Segment, Walsh will be responsible for the company's growth strategy focusing on software, end-user services, cyber, and digital infrastructure. He will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Nazzic Keene.

“John has over two decades of experience leading large teams in the public and commercial sector. His strong background with diverse technology-based solutions and mission-critical systems makes him a great fit for SAIC,” said Keene. “As we welcome John, we say goodbye to Dan, who has a long record of leadership at SAIC. We are grateful for his contributions, including championing operational excellence and collaboration, and we wish him the best as he writes his next chapter.”

Walsh joins SAIC from CSRA, where he was vice president of Homeland Security Programs. Prior to joining CSRA, Walsh was an executive vice president of corporate development for Newberry Group for a year. Walsh spent roughly sixteen years with Computer Sciences Corporation, which merged with SRA to form CSRA. At CSC, he held many positions leading large international teams and delivering complex services to clients.

“It has been a privilege to work with Dan for many years and I thank him for his dedication to SAIC,” said SAIC CEO Tony Moraco. “We are excited to welcome John and know that his exceptional record of customer, employee, and community engagement makes him ideal for SAIC.”

Walsh has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of California at Los Angeles, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from San Diego State University, a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University, and an executive leadership certificate from Cornell University.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com . Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

