HyperX Now Shipping Predator DDR4 RGB with Infrared Sync Technology

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--HyperX ®, the gaming division of Kingston ® Technology Company , Inc., today announced the Predator DDR4 RGB featuring industry-leading, patent-pending HyperX Infrared Sync technology is now shipping. The new Predator DDR4 RGB features Intel XMP-ready profiles optimized for Intel’s latest platform and is available as 8GB single modules and in kits of two or four with 16GB and 32GB capacities.

“We are excited to offer our newest addition to the HyperX DRAM family,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “This unique RGB design with Infrared Sync technology creates a new way to experience RGB lighting, allowing gamers and overclockers to further personalize their gaming visual experience and customize their PCs and system builds.”

The new HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB comes equipped with a LED light bar with fluid RGB lighting effects 1. The memory is compatible with lighting control software from a range of motherboard vendors including ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync. Additional information about software and motherboard compatibility is available online at respective partner websites.

Powered directly from the motherboard, the HyperX IR Sync Technology provides an enhanced visual experience by keeping the module lighting in sync. Designed to perform using DDR4 1.35V settings on a variety of DDR4 motherboards. Predator DDR4 RGB memory is 100 percent factory tested and backed by a lifetime warranty, free technical support and legendary reliability.

Availability

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB is available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the HyperX memory webpage.

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB Part Numbers and Specifications

1 Lighting customizable with motherboard RGB control software

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company , Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 4 million headsets worldwide.

