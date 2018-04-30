Valhalla Schools Rely on Safety Vision to Keep Students Safe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Valhalla Union Free School District recently decided to work with Safety Vision’s dealer in the New York metro area, Digital Provisions, on the task of adding camera systems to their school buses. Safety Vision is celebrating its 25 th year in business, and was able to successfully meet the needs of Valhalla’s transportation company, Charles Stotz Inc.

Stotz is a family-owned bus company that has been responsible for transporting the students of the Valhalla Union Free School District since 1941. The Stotz family is proud of its long history of providing safe, reliable bus transportation for the district. There are now cameras on 13 of their 66-passenger buses, and on two 28-passenger vans.

The system that Valhalla chose is the 4000-HYB128KIT-4CAM system. This is a 4 camera, ruggedized system that stands up to the vibration on school buses and weather conditions in the Northeast. The GPS allows the school to see the exact route the bus driver took, how much time was spent at each stop, the speed of the bus, and turn signal usage.

“It is much easier to deal with bullying issues when the audio is recorded, and we plan on adding more cameras,” Harry Stotz said. “The drivers love them, as they are definitely helping with discipline issues that arise on the bus. The fact that there are video and voice makes a big difference. Both Brandon Blood of Safety Vision, and Peter Noonan, of Digital Provisions, were knowledgeable and helpful every step of the way.”

Shortly after having the bus camera systems installed, a student alleged that a bus driver was both verbally and physically abusive toward him. Law enforcement became involved. The driver, who had over 17 years of service, was faced with the possibility of losing his job. When the video and audio were reviewed, it was determined that the bus driver was not guilty. Thanks to the Safety Vision camera system, the driver was exonerated.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America since 1993. Our comprehensive solutions continually enhance vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes digital video recorders, network video recorders, hybrid video recorders, AHD and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of intuitive software. Safety Vision prides itself on its forward-thinking ideology, comprehensive solutions, extensive client list, U.S. based customer service, and proven results. Please contact Jamie Hawkins, Marketing Manager, at jhawkins@safetyvision.com or 800-880-8855.

