WW II veteran to graduate 68 years after leaving college

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A World War II veteran from Ohio is set to graduate 68 years after he last stepped into a college classroom.

A review of Bob Barger's transcripts from the late 1940s shows he completed enough classes to qualify for a degree from the University of Toledo.

The school found that Barger is eligible for a two-year associate's degree that wasn't offered when he was in school.

The 96-year-old is set to graduate on Saturday.

Barger was a Navy pilot and came home to Toledo where he started taking college classes. But he never finished his degree because he was busy with a job and raising a family.

He says there's a big graduation party planned at his assisted living center and jokes he's now looking for a job.