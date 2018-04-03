Dead fish found near factory inferno in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The aftermath of Saturday's (April 28) fatal blaze at a factory in northern Taiwan has inflicted damage to the surrounding environment and air quality, including aquatic life in a nearby river.

The surrounding areas of Taoyuan's Pingzhen District has been affected with toxic spills, carbon dioxide, and fire-fighting water waste after a fire broke out at Chin-Poon Industrial factory on Saturday, according to Liberty Times.

On April 30, photos of several dead fish were captured at the Dakengxi and Laojiexi rivers in Pingzhen District. They were later posted on Facebook by a group called "I am Pingzhenese" with the caption saying that people were attempting to catch the fish but could not because the water was too shallow, causing the fish to be stuck on the shore or stranded in the gravel. The fish will likely putrify over the coming days.

However, only netizens blamed the fire to cause the death of fish, but the government has yet confirmed about this case.

The Environment Protection Agency said on Sunday (April 29) a monitoring station near the charred factory had not recorded any deterioration in the air quality. Additionally, the water quality measured at Liaojiexi township was at pH 3, indicating the water was partially acidic, though not harmful to humans, it could still affect the environment.

The devastating fire at the Chin-Poon Industrial printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility is reported to be the second most fatal for firemen in the recent years due to the death of five fire fighters and two Thai migrant workers on April 28. In addition, Taoyuan Fire Department Chief Hu Ying-ta (胡英達) offered his resignation over the disaster.