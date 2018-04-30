Badminton competition in Tainan to feature Taiwan’s top players

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The 2018 National Badminton Team Championships will be held at the Chung Kung Hall of National Cheng Kung University in Tainan City, southern Taiwan from May 6 to May 13, featuring Taiwan ‘s top players, according to local news reports.

Chinese-language Liberty Times Net reported that Taiwan's world No. 1 women's singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying and Taiwan’s top male shuttlers Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei, all of whom represent Taiwan Cooperative Bank in their respective women’s first division and men’s first division, are expected to begin playing on May 8.

This year’s team championships drew record numbers of 261 participating teams and more than 2,000 players, according to the report. The first-division finals will start at 8 a.m. on May 13.

Taiwan Cooperative Bank’s female team, which Tai represents, will be seeking its 18th consecutive championship this year.

In addition, on Sunday Tai successfully defended her title in the 2018 Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan, China by defeating China’s top player Chen Yu-fei, and regained her world No. 1 position that had evaded her for 14 days.

Tai fell to second spot April 19 due to an alteration in the Badminton World Federation’s scoring system. Before the change, she had held the No. 1 position since clinching the Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open Badminton Championships Nov. 27, 2016.