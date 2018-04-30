Indonesian teen reunites with family in Taiwan after 6 months of red tape

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After going through red tape for six months and being separated by 4,000 kilometers, an Indonesian young woman will finally be able to join her mother and stepfather in Taiwan after having obtained a dependent visa, reported CNA.

Indonesian national Amanda Erika Anindita, 18, has been attempting for six months to apply for a dependent visa to come to Taiwan to live with her mother and her Taiwanese stepfather, Cheng Chi-nan (鄭吉男).

On April 17, the Anindita received the good news that her application for the visa had been approved. "I finally got the resident visa so that I can live with mom and dad in Taiwan," said Anindita to CNA.

Cheng touched many Indonesians' hearts when on a Facebook post dated April 25, he said: