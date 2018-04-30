Indonesian teen reunites with family in Taiwan after 6 months of red tape

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After going through red tape for six months and being separated by 4,000 kilometers, an Indonesian young woman will finally be able to join her mother and stepfather in Taiwan after having obtained a dependent visa, reported CNA.
Indonesian national Amanda Erika Anindita, 18, has been attempting for six months to apply for a dependent visa to come to Taiwan to live with her mother and her Taiwanese stepfather, Cheng Chi-nan (鄭吉男).
On April 17, the Anindita received the good news that her application for the visa had been approved. "I finally got the resident visa so that I can live with mom and dad in Taiwan," said Anindita to CNA.
Cheng touched many Indonesians' hearts when on a Facebook post dated April 25, he said:
"Daughter, though you were not born to me, I will treat you like my own. I will help you go to college just like other sisters and I hope you study hard. First learn Chinese, this knowledge is yours.Time is money, work hard and you'll be rewarded. Rely on yourself and put forth your best effort. Go for it!"