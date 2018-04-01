Cuteness of Taiwan K-9 unit put to a vote 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Penghu County Police Canine Unit will open voting for the "Most Adorable Police Dog" (最萌警犬), starting May 1.

The department is showing off their squad to celebrate the canine unit's anniversary and recent successes of the unit's officers and police dogs.



(CNA image)

Interested parties can vote on the department's website beginning tomorrow through May 21. The winner will be announced on May 30, as well as additional door prizes, according to CNA.

Exactly 10 canines are battling for the title of "most adorable:" three Labradors, two German shepherds, one Belgian shepherd, three beagles, and one border collie. The youngest of the bunch is a seven-month-old puppie.

The winning pooch will be awarded additional photo ops for fans to enjoy.



(CNA image)