Filipino player wins Hearthstone Championship Tour Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three Taiwanese players were knocked out in the quarter-finals while two players from the Philippines faced off in the finals of the “2018 Hearthstone Championship Tour (HCT) Taipei,” which took place at Blizzard Arena Taipei on April 29.

The three Taiwanese players who advanced to the quarter-finals go by the handles of "山下智久," "MCweifu," and "shipingorder." MCweifu, who was pit against Singapore’s "katsucurry," was defeated in a tight match that ran for a full five games, reported Liberty Times.

The finals saw two Filipinos—"Switch" and "Staz"--fighting to win the championship. Switch took home the top prize in the tournament with a final score of 3-1, earning him a cash prize of US$3,500 and 15 Hearthstone Competitive Points.