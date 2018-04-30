Pompeo says Israel, Palestinian peace still a US priority

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a priority for the Trump administration even if it doesn't agree it's the main cause of Mideast instability.

Pompeo spoke in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Monday, urging the Palestinians to return to peace talks with Israel, saying the U.S. is open to a two-state solution, which he termed a "likely outcome."

He declined to criticize Israel for its actions in dealing with mass Palestinian protests along the Gaza border over the past month. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed and hundreds wounded by Israeli fire. Pompeo said the U.S. was "fully supportive" of Israel's right to defend itself.

Pompeo did not meet any Palestinian representatives during a two-day visit to Israel and Jordan.