Road shows begin for Taiwan Expo 2018

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Road shows have already started for the first-ever Taiwan expo to be held from May 17 to 19 at Hall No 1, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The theme of the expo is Connect Taiwan, Connect World.

Around 130 vendors from Taiwan are expected to participate in the three-day event. These vendors will showcase their high quality products and services during the period.

According to sources in the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in New Delhi, which looks after the business interests of Taiwan, several three-wheelers (autos) have started plying on the capital's roads with the message.

The expo hopes to forge deeper ties and boost cooperation in areas like smart cities, electric vehicles, green technology and healthcare.

Meanwhile, Taipei World Trade Centre (TWTC) opened its office here recently prior to the Expo with the objective of promoting trade between both countries.