American University of Technology (AUT) Signs a Strategic Partnership With Cambridge Assessment English to Adopt C1 Advanced Cambridge English Qualifications

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Under the patronage of Her Excellency Dr. Ghada Hinain, President, the American University of Technology (AUT) and Cambridge Assessment English signed a strategic partnership with Cambridge Assessment English to recognize Cambridge English C1 Advanced qualifications.

Dr. Ghada Hinain, AUT president signing the agreement with Mr. Ramiz Haddadin, Regional Commercial Head, Cambridge Assessment English (Photo: AETOSWire)

This step will allow students of the American University of Technology to gain prestigious Cambridge English certifications. The C1 Advanced level qualification is a valid-for-life high level qualification recognized by universities, employers and government bodies in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and other English-speaking countries. The qualification will allow students to pursue higher education opportunities in these countries, in addition to being able to enhance their employability globally.

"We are very pleased to sign this agreement, which has a positive impact on both sides of the partnership," said AUT Vice President Dr. Fuad Hashwa. "Cambridge Assessment English will allow our students to obtain additional qualifications, which in turn increases their chances on the job market locally and internationally."

Ramiz Haddadin, the Regional Commercial Head for Central from Cambridge Assessment English explains that, "C1 Advanced qualification is one of the highest English language qualifications available globally. It indicates that students have achieved high levels in the English language that will allow them to register for higher education in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and other English-speaking countries."

Haddadin added: "We thank AUT and our Partner GES Lebanon for all the efforts that they have put to make this partnership a reality. This recognition will grow our base in Lebanon and will allow us to provide more students with the best tools and knowledge they need in today’s world. As the leader in the English qualifications field with more than 5 million people taking our exams every year, we always seek to have strategic partners that will attract the right candidates with the right levels of English language skills to our network."

Cambridge Assessment English is a department of the University of Cambridge. Cambridge English exams are taken by more than 5.5 million people a year, in over 170 countries. They are recognized by over 20,000 universities, employers, and governments around the world, a number which is rapidly increasing.

