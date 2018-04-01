Taiwan team qualifies for Microsoft's Imagine Cup finals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Microsoft Imagine Cup Final is the premiere student competition for aspiring computer scientists and a team from Taiwan, Biolegend, won the qualifying competition on April 28, advancing the team to the finals in July.

The Taiwan Imagine Cup 2018 National Final theme was "Visible AI."

Biolegend is comprised of students from National Chung Hsing University and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology. Their project, "Repairing Ligaments - restoring cruciate ligaments" (復健優－十字韌帶修復) used Microsoft Azure software to analyze data, carry out deep learning of the machines, and to accurately measure the processes of restoration, according to CNA.

Biolegend team captain, Chen Sheng-yuan (陳聖元), said that rehabilitating patients can store their healing progress in the Microsoft Azure cloud. Recovery can be measured and individualized.

The team will travel to Seattle in July for the Imagine Cup championship for a chance to win NT$3 million (US$100,000).

This year is the sixteenth year of the Imagine Cup and the fifth time that a Taiwan team has advanced to the world finals.