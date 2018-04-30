MOE holds exhibition to promote New Southbound talent development program 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Education (MOE) held an exhibition on April 29 at Huashan Creative Park to promote the New Southbound talent development program that focuses on developing human talents for mutual benefits.

According to the MOE, the talent development program will help Taiwan’s colleges and universities pursue substantial educational exchanges in ASEAN and South Asian countries while increasing bilateral interaction and participation in academic alliances.

The New Southbound Talent Development Program is a four-year policy, starting in 2017. The main goal of the program is to enhance the number of students from New Southbound Policy target countries pursuing education Taiwan by 20 percent every year. And in 2019, the total number of students from the policy targeting countries is expected to reach 58,000 people.

Recently, MOE has published a report stating that the number of students from New Southbound Policy countries studying in Taiwan has surpassed those from China for the first time last year.

Three main strategies of the program are:

Provide high-quality educational opportunities in Taiwan and facilitate two-way cooperation to cultivate professional talent

Expand bilateral talent exchanges

Expand bilateral cooperative educational platforms

For further details of the policy, check the official website of the program.