Taiwan has the 6th longest working hours in the world: survey  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A life is lost for every 12 days in Taiwan due to overwork, according to the latest survey published by 1111 Job Bank on April 30.

The research about occupational hazards in Taiwan finds that 60 percent of laborers in Taiwan have suffered from mental or physical injuries at workplace, as a result of injuries sustained from a repeated action, fatigue from long working hours, or work-related accidents.

Statistics also indicated that Taiwan has the sixth longest working hours in the world, with 34 more working days than other major OECD countries, reported UDN.

Citing statistics released by Bureau of Labor Insurance, 1111 Job Bank noted that a total of 208 people have died since 2011 from overwork (causes of death being cardiovascular diseases), suggesting that death from overwork occurs every 12 days in Taiwan.

As many as 30 percent of the surveyed employees have sustained irreversible traumas at their places of work and 31.28 percent of those who experienced occupational hazards work in the traditional industries or manufacturing.

Of laborers who suffered occupational hazards, 47 percent left their jobs, 8.37 percent of whom were forced to leave and 6.61 percent quit because they were incapable of continuing their work.

The survey, aimed at employees aged 18 or older with 1,128 respondents analyzed, was carried out between April 12 and 27.