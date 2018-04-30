This Week: Apple results, Fed meeting, nonfarm payrolls

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

SPOTLIGHT ON APPLE

Wall Street expects that Apple got off to a strong start in 2018.

Financial analysts predict the consumer electronics giant's report card for the January-March quarter will show that earnings and revenue improved from a year earlier. Beyond earnings, investors will be listening for clues as to how iPhone X sales are faring. Apple serves up its fiscal second-quarter results Tuesday.

THE FED SPEAKS

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to deliver an update on its economic and interest rate policy Wednesday.

The remarks will follow a two-day meeting of the central bank's policymakers. Fed officials boosted interest rates at the last meeting in March. The central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged in May, but to raise them again in June.

HIRING REBOUND?

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. rebounded in April after falling the previous month.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 190,000 jobs in April. That would represent an increase from March, when the economy added 103,000 jobs, the fewest in six months. The pullback in hiring in March was likely payback in part for an explosive gain in February, when employers added 326,000 jobs.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Nov. 216,000

Dec. 175,000

Jan. 176,000

Feb. 326,000

March 103,000

April. (est.) 190,000

Source: FactSet