Taiwanese athlete Chen Kuei-ru breaks national record for 110mH !

TAOYUAN(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese athlete Chen Kuei-ru (陳奎儒) not only clinched gold in the 110m Hurdles event at the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games, but he also breaks the previous record of 13.55s set in 2017 Summer Universiade games, clocking in the timing of 13.50s.

He started very smoothly at the beginning of the race, leading all the way. Chen mentioned in the interview after the 110mH finals that the gold medal attained in the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games gained more confidence for him for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta as his performance for the previous events were not up to his expectations.

His coach, Wang Kuo-hui mentioned(王國慧) after the interview that Chen's performance during competitions has not been at his top form the past few events, and he tends to perform better during training. Therefore, before the competition today Wang told Chen that he has to assure himself that it is a high-level competition despite the minimal competition.

His strongest competitor, Yang Wei-ting(楊尉廷) was the previous record holder for the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games. Yang represented National Taiwan Normal University last year, but he did not participate this year.