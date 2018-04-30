  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/30 11:31
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 28 108 14 39 .361
Altuve Hou 29 114 16 40 .351
Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344
MSmith TB 23 76 9 26 .342
Gregorius NYY 27 94 24 32 .340
Lowrie Oak 28 115 13 39 .339
JMartinez Bos 25 97 15 32 .330
HRamirez Bos 24 92 18 30 .326
Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326
Correa Hou 28 100 20 32 .320
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; Segura, Seattle, 21; Cabrera, Detroit, 21; Span, Tampa Bay, 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Tanaka, New York, 4-2; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2.