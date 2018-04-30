'Kenting Street' rated worst night market in Taiwan: poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pingtung County's "Kenting Street (墾丁大街)" has emerged as the “worst” night market in Taiwan, according to an online vote conducted by YamNews, reports said Monday.

Titled “The Worst Night Market in Taiwan,” the online poll took place between April 20 and 27, receiving a total of 1,248 votes from netizens.

Kenting Street received 266 votes, or 21 percent of the total votes, the most of any night market in the survey, followed by Kaohsiung’s Liuhe Night Market (六合夜市) with 238 ballots and Taipei’s Shilin Night Market (士林夜市) which garnered 126 votes.

The reputation of the top three worst night markets have been tainted following a series of incidents where tourists had complained about overcharging. Visitors reported being charged NT$1,845 ($62) for two plates of braised foods at Kenting Street. Liuhe Night Market once charged tourists NT$1,680 ($57) for a serving of fried mullet milt (sperm sacs), while there was also a report involving visitors being astonished at having to pay NT$1,500 ($50) for seven bags of fruit at Shilin Night Market.

With the rise of consumer disputes, the government of Pingtung County carried out a massive inspection at Kenting Street on April 13, requiring restaurants and stalls to make the prices of their products more transparent to avoid future disputes.