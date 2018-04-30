Fire Department Chief resigns after 7 die in factory inferno in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After five fire fighters and two Thai migrant workers perished in Saturday's (April 28) blaze at a factory in Taoyuan, the Taoyuan Fire Department Chief has resigned, reported Liberty Times.

During a meeting held today (April 30) to discuss the devastating fire at the Chin Poon Industrial printed circuit board manufacturing facility, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), announced that Taoyuan Fire Department Chief Hu Ying-ta (胡英達) tendered his resignation over the disaster and he reluctantly accepted it.

Hu had worked in firefighting in for 43 years and served in Taoyuan for more than three years. Cheng said that he had conducted many reforms in the department and thanked him for his hard work.

Cheng said that because there remains much work to do as the fire is still smoldering, he has instructed Hu to first conclude recovery work on the site before the Fire Department implements the handover and reorganization.

According to Taiwan's National Fire Agency statistics, the five firefighters killed in yesterday's blaze at a Taoyuan factory amounted to the second greatest loss of life for firefighters in the country in 11 years.