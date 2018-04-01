Haitian Minister, French Senator visit Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced April 29 that the Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chancellor Antonio Rodrigue and French Senator, Alain Richard, will visit Taiwan beginning April 29 and will have an audience with President Tsai Ing-wen.

Chancellor Rodrigue and a delegation of three will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph WU (吳釗燮), as well as attend a MOFA banquet. They will then visit Taiwan Power Company, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Taiwan Cement Corporation, Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Overseas Investment and Development Corporation, and Taipei 101, according to MOFA. The Chancellor will stay in Taiwan through May 2.

Taiwan became diplomatic allies with the Republic of Haiti in 1956. The two nations work together on environmental protection, agricultural production, public health services, construction, and education.

Haiti firmly supports Taiwan's admission into the United Nations and other international governing bodies.

MOFA also announced yesterday that French Senator, Alain Richard, will visit Taiwan from April 29 to May 5. In addition to having an audience with President Tsai as well as the politician Su Chia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), the Senator will visit the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Development Council, the Mainland Affairs Council, the National Center for Cyber Security Technology, Taichung City Government offices, and an evening banquet hosted by MOFA.

The Senator will visit the area struck by the Hualien earthquake, the National Palace Museum, and Taipei 101.

France is Taiwan's fourth largest European trading partner, according to CNA.