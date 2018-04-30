FC Dallas-NYC FC, Sums

Dallas 1 0—1 New York City 2 1—3

First half_1, New York City, Medina, 2, 3rd minute. 2, Dallas, Mosquera, 1 (Urruti), 10th. 3, New York City, Villa, 3 (penalty kick), 36th.

Second half_4, New York City, Villa, 4, 69th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jimmy Maurer; New York City, Sean Johnson.

Yellow Cards_Lamah, Dallas, 8th; Herrera, New York City, 49th; Johnson, New York City, 58th; Villa, New York City, 69th; Diaz, Dallas, 76th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Marcos de Oliveira.

A_22,115 (30,321)

___

Lineups

Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Anton Nedyalkov, Reto Ziegler; Jacori Hayes (Carlos Gruezo, 53rd), Roland Lamah, Harold Mosquera, Victor Ulloa (Michael Barrios, 76th); Cristian Colman, Maximiliano Urruti (Mauro Diaz, 46th).

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Yangel Herrera, Jesus Medina (Ebenezer Ofori, 73rd), Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; Jo Inge Berget (Rodney Wallace, 73rd), David Villa (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 87th).