All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 6 1 2 20 19 10 Atlanta United FC 6 1 1 19 21 9 Orlando City 5 2 1 16 16 13 New England 4 2 2 14 13 8 Columbus 4 3 2 14 13 10 New York 4 3 0 12 17 10 Chicago 2 3 2 8 11 12 Philadelphia 2 3 2 8 6 10 Montreal 2 6 0 6 10 21 D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13 Toronto FC 1 4 1 4 6 13 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 20 12 Vancouver 4 4 1 13 10 17 Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13 FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 6 LA Galaxy 3 4 1 10 10 13 Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 9 16 Minnesota United 3 5 0 9 11 16 Houston 2 3 2 8 15 11 Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 10 Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14 San Jose 1 4 2 5 12 15 Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, April 27

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, April 28

Atlanta United FC 4, Montreal 1

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 2

Columbus 2, San Jose 1

New England 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 2, Houston 1

New York 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, April 29

Orlando City 2, Colorado 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 4

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 4 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 6

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5 p.m.