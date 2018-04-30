  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/30 08:45
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 6 1 2 20 19 10
Atlanta United FC 6 1 1 19 21 9
Orlando City 5 2 1 16 16 13
New England 4 2 2 14 13 8
Columbus 4 3 2 14 13 10
New York 4 3 0 12 17 10
Chicago 2 3 2 8 11 12
Philadelphia 2 3 2 8 6 10
Montreal 2 6 0 6 10 21
D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13
Toronto FC 1 4 1 4 6 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 20 12
Vancouver 4 4 1 13 10 17
Los Angeles FC 4 2 0 12 16 13
FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 6
LA Galaxy 3 4 1 10 10 13
Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 9 16
Minnesota United 3 5 0 9 11 16
Houston 2 3 2 8 15 11
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 10
Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14
San Jose 1 4 2 5 12 15
Seattle 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, April 27

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, April 28

Atlanta United FC 4, Montreal 1

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 2

Columbus 2, San Jose 1

New England 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 2, Houston 1

New York 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, April 29

Orlando City 2, Colorado 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 4

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 4 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 6

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5 p.m.