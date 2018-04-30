Global Organic Tampons Market - Increasing Popularity of Organic Products to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Increasing popularity of organic feminine hygiene products is a key trend which is expected to impact the market over the forecast period. Many consumers in developed countries such as the UK and the US have started using feminine hygiene products manufactured from natural ingredients because of perceived health benefits and high standards of quality.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising cases of early puberty and awareness about hygiene products as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global organic tampons market:

Rising cases of early puberty and awareness about hygiene products

During the previous decade, the average age of puberty among girls was 13, but it has recently fallen to 10-11. There have been instances of signs of early puberty among girls as young as seven. Some of the major reasons for early puberty include unhealthy food habits, obesity, and stress. An average woman may have approximately 400 menstrual cycles in her lifetime. Women who reach puberty at a young age go through even more number of cycles and use higher amounts of feminine hygiene products. This drives the demand for various products such as organic tampons. Furthermore, there is a notable rise in awareness of health and hygiene among women when compared with the last decade.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research, “The increase in health and hygiene awareness can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in education levels within the female population, coupled with an increase in number of working women. This has had a considerable influence on the demand for various feminine hygiene products, especially in developing countries such as India and China. Awareness among women in rural areas, predominantly in developed countries, has also increased, thereby leading to the gradual adoption of these products. Various awareness campaigns and seminars are conducted in schools and colleges worldwide thus creating a positive environment for the use of feminine hygiene products. Thus, with an increase in such initiatives, the demand for hygiene products such as organic tampons will grow in the coming years.”

Global organic tampons market segmentation

This market research report segments the by distribution channels (online stores and retail outlets) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas had the highest share, owing to higher product adoption. The increased awareness about feminine hygiene and higher disposable income have a significant influence on the market growth of the Americas. However, this market condition is not observed in MEA or APAC, due to the less developed market in developing countries of the regions. Changing customer perception toward feminine hygiene and strategic investments by vendors to enhance product penetration are the two major factors that are expected to drive the market growth in these regions during the forecast period.

