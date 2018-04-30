Greek league champion AEK held to 0-0 draw at Kerkyra

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — AEK Athens, which has already secured the Greek title with one round to go, has been held to a 0-0 draw at Kerkyra.

The result on Sunday, combined with Lamia's 2-1 victory over Giannena, meant Kerkyra was relegated to the second division.

AEK leads PAOK, 3-0 winner at Panathinaikos, by six points. PAOK, with its victory, clinched a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. Defending champion Olympiakos, winner of 19 of the previous 21 titles, beat Panetolikos 4-0 and is in third place, four points behind PAOK.

Olympiakos will play in the Europa League, alongside fourth-place Atromitos, 1-0 winner at Levadiakos, and a third team that will be either Asteras — a 2-1 winner over Apollon — or Xanthi, which beat Larissa 1-0.