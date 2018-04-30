Global Industrial Ethernet Market - Emergence of Smart Factories to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180429005085/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial Ethernet market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global industrial Ethernet market will grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period. The increasing number of smart grid projects is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

With the growing need for detection and reaction to local changes in the use of power, there is a surge in the implementation of smart grids in the power industry. The initiatives taken by governments of these regions to modernize traditional power grids into smart grids are increasing the scope of the global industrial Ethernet market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of smart factories as one of the key emerging trends in the global industrial Ethernet market:

Emergence of smart factories

The advent of smart factories is changing the face of industrial manufacturing, with the gradual shift from traditional automation to a fully connected and flexible system. In a smart factory, a constant stream of real-time data and information is shared to improve or optimize processes through automation and self-optimization. Network and cloud are two essential connected infrastructures required to achieve this goal. The network facilitates the interconnection for communication and data flow, whereas the cloud delivers powerful and elastic computing and storage abilities for Big Data and intelligent applications for further analysis.

Industrial Ethernet protocols, such as EtherCAT, are selected to implement a machine network comprising of machine to cloud communication, and machine to machine communication in the smart factory.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Factors such as ongoing technological advances, increasing complexity in the supply chain, growing competitive pressures worldwide, and increased investments by end-user industries are fostering the growth and acceptance of the concept of smart factories worldwide. This will drive the growth of the global industrial Ethernet market during the forecast period.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global industrial Ethernet market segmentation

This market research report segments the by technology (Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, and POWERLINK) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on technology, the Ethernet/IP segment held the largest market share of close to 29%. The segment is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. In 2017, the market in EMEA accounted for a significant share of around 38% of the global market revenue followed by the Americas and APAC. Although APAC accounted for the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the category for the entire month.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180429005085/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION INTERNET NETWORKS MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/29/2018 06:39 PM/DISC: 04/29/2018 06:39 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180429005085/en