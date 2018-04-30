NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-GEICO 500 Results

Sunday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 188 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.

2. (2) Kurt Busch, Ford, 188, 0, 38.

3. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 34.

4. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188, 0, 42.

5. (7) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 188, 0, 41.

6. (12) David Ragan, Ford, 188, 0, 36.

7. (40) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188, 0, 30.

8. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 29.

9. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 28.

10. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 188, 0, 27.

11. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 26.

12. (16) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 30.

13. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188, 0, 32.

14. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 0, 28.

15. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 22.

16. (15) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 21.

17. (26) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 20.

18. (23) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 188, 0, 31.

19. (33) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 188, 0, 18.

20. (31) D.J. Kennington, Toyota, 188, 0, 17.

21. (36) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 16.

22. (30) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 15.

23. (32) Timothy Peters, Ford, 187, 0, 0.

24. (37) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 187, 0, 13.

25. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 186, 0, 0.

26. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 184, 0, 19.

27. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, engine, 178, 0, 0.

28. (27) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 174, 0, 9.

29. (17) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 165, 0, 10.

30. (13) Paul Menard, Ford, accident, 165, 0, 23.

31. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 165, 0, 6.

32. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 165, 0, 5.

33. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 165, 0, 14.

34. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 165, 0, 3.

35. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 165, 0, 2.

36. (39) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, engine, 151, 0, 0.

37. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, suspension, 79, 0, 1.

38. (21) Trevor Bayne, Ford, accident, 71, 0, 1.

39. (6) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 71, 0, 1.

40. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 71, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 152.486 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 46 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.127 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 25 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 1-12; A.Bowman 13-38; D.Wallace 39-43; B.Keselowski 44-57; A.Allmendinger 58; B.Keselowski 59-61; W.Byron 62-63; B.Keselowski 64-66; W.Byron 67; C.Buescher 68; M.DiBenedetto 69-74; J.Logano 75-96; D.Hamlin 97-104; P.Menard 105-112; B.Gaughan 113; W.Byron 114-124; Ku.Busch 125-129; A.Allmendinger 130; R.Stenhouse 131-134; D.Hamlin 135-137; J.Logano 138-140; B.Keselowski 141; J.Logano 142-144; D.Suarez 145; K.Kahne 146; J.Logano 147-188

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 4 times for 66 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 25 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 17 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 11 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 11 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 9 laps; P.Menard, 1 time for 7 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 5 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Wallace, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 0 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 0 laps; B.Gaughan, 1 time for 0 laps; K.Kahne, 1 time for 0 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: Ky.Busch, 3; K.Harvick, 3; C.Bowyer, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Logano, 1; M.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. Ky.Busch, 447; 2. J.Logano, 417; 3. K.Harvick, 366; 4. C.Bowyer, 335; 5. Ku.Busch, 320; 6. B.Keselowski, 317; 7. D.Hamlin, 314; 8. R.Blaney, 313; 9. M.Truex, 303; 10. K.Larson, 280; 11. A.Almirola, 278; 12. A.Bowman, 238; 13. E.Jones, 234; 14. J.Johnson, 230; 15. R.Stenhouse, 217; 16. R.Newman, 214.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.