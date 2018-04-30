Oregon police: Missing trucker walked 14 miles to get home

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they believe an Oregon trucker who went missing for four days walked a shorter distance to get home than was reported by the man's employer.

Oregon State Police Sgt. Kaipo Raiser said the agency's investigation shows 22-year-old Jacob Cartwright walked about 14 miles over four days before he showed up Saturday near the town of La Grande.

His boss, Roy Henry of Little Trees Transportation, previously said Cartwright walked 36 miles back to civilization after getting lost in a remote and rugged area.

Henry has said Cartwright went missing Tuesday when he took a wrong turn and his tractor-trailer got stuck. Henry didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Sunday.

A woman who identified herself as Cartwright's wife said he would remain hospitalized for at least a few days but declined to be interviewed.