'The Dam Busters' director Michael Anderson dies at 98

LONDON (AP) — British director Michael Anderson, whose films included war epic "The Dam Busters" and sci-fi classic "Logan's Run," has died aged 98.

Anderson's family says he died of heart failure April 25 at his home on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia.

Born in London in 1920, Anderson served in the army during World War II and made his feature debut in 1949 with "Private Angelo," co-directed by Peter Ustinov.

His 1955 adventure "The Dam Busters" about a daring wartime bombing raid on Germany has become one of Britain's best-loved war films.

Anderson followed it with the big-budget, all-star adventure "Around the World in 80 Days," which won five Academy Awards in 1957, including best picture.

"Logan's Run," his 1976 thriller about a youth-obsessed future society, has become a cult classic.