  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/30 05:43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 010 001 000—2 6 1
Toronto 021 101 20x—7 9 1

M.Perez, Barnette (5), Diekman (7), Moore (8) and Chirinos; J.Happ, Tepera (8), Loup (9) and Martin. W_J.Happ 4-1. L_M.Perez 2-3. HRs_Texas, Nunez (1). Toronto, Hernandez (4), Pillar (4), Solarte (7).

___

Tampa Bay 002 100 000—3 10 0
Boston 000 003 01x—4 7 1

Andriese, Venters (4), Kittredge (5), Romo (6), Colome (8) and Sucre; Porcello, Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 1-1. L_Colome 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Span (3).

___

Detroit 000 010 200—3 8 1
Baltimore 120 001 01x—5 8 0

Norris, Wilson (3), Farmer (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8) and Joh.Hicks; Gausman, Brach (6), Givens (8), O'Day (9) and Joseph. W_Gausman 2-2. L_Norris 0-2. Sv_O'Day (2). HRs_Detroit, Hicks (2). Baltimore, Alvarez 2 (6), Mancini (3).

___

Seattle 050 001 031—10 14 0
Cleveland 020 000 200— 4 8 1

Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Tomlin, T.Olson (7), Goody (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Gonzales 3-2. L_Tomlin 0-4. HRs_Seattle, Healy 2 (3), Cano (3), Haniger (10). Cleveland, Guyer (2).

___

Oakland 001 001 101—4 9 4
Houston 002 010 32x—8 7 0

Cahill, Petit (7), Dull (7), Casilla (8) and Lucroy; Cole, Harris (7), Devenski (8), J.Smith (9) and Stassi, McCann. W_Harris 1-1. L_Cahill 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (3). Houston, Springer (6).

___

Chicago 000 201 100—4 9 0
Kansas City 000 130 01x—5 12 1

Santiago, Volstad (5), Avilan (7), Rondon (8) and Narvaez; Kennedy, Flynn (6), K.McCarthy (7), Boyer (9) and Butera. W_K.McCarthy 2-0. L_Rondon 1-1. Sv_Boyer (1). HRs_Kansas City, Cuthbert 2 (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 112 300 100—8 14 0
Minnesota 000 001 001—2 8 0

Mahle, Garrett (7), W.Peralta (8), D.Hernandez (9) and Barnhart; Berrios, Rogers (4), Magill (4), Duffey (7) and J.Castro. W_Mahle 2-3. L_Berrios 2-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 000 000—0 4 0
Miami 010 100 01x—3 5 0

Bettis, B.Shaw (8) and Wolters; C.Smith, Steckenrider (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_C.Smith 1-3. L_Bettis 3-1. Sv_Ziegler (3). HRs_Miami, Rojas (4).

___

Arizona 000 000 100—1 8 2
Washington 021 000 00x—3 7 0

Ray, Salas (7), De La Rosa (8) and Murphy; G.Gonzalez, Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_G.Gonzalez 3-2. L_McFarland 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (5). HRs_Washington, Wieters (3), Taylor (3).

___

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 0
Pittsburgh 000 004 01x—5 10 0

Weaver, Jor.Hicks (6), Gregerson (7), Holland (8) and Molina; Kingham, Feliz (8), E.Santana (9) and E.Diaz. W_Kingham 1-0. L_Weaver 2-2.

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 2 0
Chicago 000 011 00x—2 5 0

Davies, Jennings (6), Albers (7), T.Williams (8) and Bandy, Pina; Chatwood, Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 2-3. L_Davies 2-3. Sv_Morrow (7).

___

Atlanta 105 000 031—10 11 1
Philadelphia 000 100 000— 1 5 1

B.McCarthy, Moylan (6), S.Freeman (7), Biddle (8) and Suzuki; Velasquez, J.Thompson (5), Garcia (8), Hutchison (9) and Knapp. W_B.McCarthy 4-0. L_Velasquez 1-4. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (9), Camargo (1).