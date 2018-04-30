|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|MMachado Bal
|28
|108
|14
|39
|.361
|Gregorius NYY
|26
|90
|24
|32
|.356
|Altuve Hou
|29
|114
|16
|40
|.351
|Betts Bos
|24
|90
|29
|31
|.344
|MSmith TB
|23
|76
|9
|26
|.342
|Lowrie Oak
|28
|115
|13
|39
|.339
|Judge NYY
|26
|97
|24
|32
|.330
|JMartinez Bos
|25
|97
|15
|32
|.330
|HRamirez Bos
|24
|92
|18
|30
|.326
|Cabrera Det
|25
|89
|13
|29
|.326
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 4 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 22; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; Segura, Seattle, 21; Cabrera, Detroit, 21; Span, Tampa Bay, 21.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Tanaka, New York, 4-2; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2.