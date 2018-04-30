BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/30 05:19
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 24 17 2 5 43 17 53
Godoy Cruz 25 15 5 5 41 23 50
San Lorenzo 25 13 8 4 29 18 47
Huracan 25 13 7 5 32 21 46
Independiente 25 13 6 6 27 16 45
Talleres 24 13 5 6 31 15 44
Defensa y Justicia 25 12 5 8 39 33 41
Argentinos Jrs 25 12 4 9 34 27 40
Belgrano 25 10 10 5 27 23 40
Racing Club 24 11 6 7 41 28 39
River Plate 24 11 5 8 35 26 38
Colon 24 10 7 7 29 20 37
Santa Fe 24 9 10 5 29 21 37
Estudiantes 24 10 5 9 23 21 35
Atletico Tucuman 25 8 10 7 28 25 34
Banfield 25 8 7 10 25 23 31
Velez Sarsfield 24 8 7 9 27 31 31
Rosario Central 25 8 7 10 29 36 31
San Martin 25 8 6 11 26 33 30
Patronato Parana 25 7 8 10 24 31 29
Lanus 25 6 9 10 20 37 27
Newell's 25 7 6 12 22 26 24
Gimnasia 24 6 4 14 22 39 22
Tigre 24 3 11 10 21 30 20
Temperley 25 4 8 13 18 42 20
Chacarita Jrs 25 4 6 15 21 34 18
Arsenal 24 2 8 14 15 32 14
Olimpo 24 3 4 17 12 42 13
Tuesday, April 24

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Friday, April 27

Chacarita Jrs 1, Temperley 2

Saturday, April 28

Godoy Cruz 2, San Martin 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Rosario Central 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 0

Newell's 0, Independiente 1

Lanus 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Huracan 3, Atletico Tucuman 2

Sunday, April 29

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 1400 GMT

Patronato Parana 0, San Lorenzo 0

Belgrano 1, Colon 0

Racing Club vs. Arsenal 2300 GMT

Monday, April 30

Santa Fe vs. Talleres 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 1

Olimpo vs. Tigre 0015 GMT