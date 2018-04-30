BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|24
|17
|2
|5
|43
|17
|53
|Godoy Cruz
|25
|15
|5
|5
|41
|23
|50
|San Lorenzo
|25
|13
|8
|4
|29
|18
|47
|Huracan
|25
|13
|7
|5
|32
|21
|46
|Independiente
|25
|13
|6
|6
|27
|16
|45
|Talleres
|24
|13
|5
|6
|31
|15
|44
|Defensa y Justicia
|25
|12
|5
|8
|39
|33
|41
|Argentinos Jrs
|25
|12
|4
|9
|34
|27
|40
|Belgrano
|25
|10
|10
|5
|27
|23
|40
|Racing Club
|24
|11
|6
|7
|41
|28
|39
|River Plate
|24
|11
|5
|8
|35
|26
|38
|Colon
|24
|10
|7
|7
|29
|20
|37
|Santa Fe
|24
|9
|10
|5
|29
|21
|37
|Estudiantes
|24
|10
|5
|9
|23
|21
|35
|Atletico Tucuman
|25
|8
|10
|7
|28
|25
|34
|Banfield
|25
|8
|7
|10
|25
|23
|31
|Velez Sarsfield
|24
|8
|7
|9
|27
|31
|31
|Rosario Central
|25
|8
|7
|10
|29
|36
|31
|San Martin
|25
|8
|6
|11
|26
|33
|30
|Patronato Parana
|25
|7
|8
|10
|24
|31
|29
|Lanus
|25
|6
|9
|10
|20
|37
|27
|Newell's
|25
|7
|6
|12
|22
|26
|24
|Gimnasia
|24
|6
|4
|14
|22
|39
|22
|Tigre
|24
|3
|11
|10
|21
|30
|20
|Temperley
|25
|4
|8
|13
|18
|42
|20
|Chacarita Jrs
|25
|4
|6
|15
|21
|34
|18
|Arsenal
|24
|2
|8
|14
|15
|32
|14
|Olimpo
|24
|3
|4
|17
|12
|42
|13
|Tuesday, April 24
Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Friday, April 27
Chacarita Jrs 1, Temperley 2
|Saturday, April 28
Godoy Cruz 2, San Martin 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 0
Newell's 0, Independiente 1
Lanus 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
Huracan 3, Atletico Tucuman 2
|Sunday, April 29
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 1400 GMT
Patronato Parana 0, San Lorenzo 0
Belgrano 1, Colon 0
Racing Club vs. Arsenal 2300 GMT
|Monday, April 30
Santa Fe vs. Talleres 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 1
Olimpo vs. Tigre 0015 GMT