BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/30 04:51
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 25 93 16 32 .344
Pham StL 25 88 22 30 .341
Cabrera NYM 24 95 19 32 .337
Hoskins Phi 26 81 16 27 .333
FFreeman Atl 26 98 19 32 .327
Dickerson Pit 25 95 15 30 .316
Arenado Col 24 83 12 26 .313
Belt SF 23 80 12 25 .312
Almora ChC 21 68 16 21 .309
DPeralta Ari 23 94 15 29 .309
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 8; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 21; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 20; Harper, Washington, 19; FFreeman, Atlanta, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Franco, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Grandal, Los Angeles, 19.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 10 tied at 3-0.