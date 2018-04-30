Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|010
|001
|000—2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|021
|101
|20x—7
|9
|1
Perez, Barnette (5), Diekman (7), Moore (8) and Chirinos; Happ, Tepera (8), Loup (9) and Martin. W_Happ 4-1. L_Perez 2-3. HRs_Texas, Nunez (1). Toronto, Hernandez (4), Pillar (4), Solarte (7).
___
|Tampa Bay
|002
|100
|000—3
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|003
|01x—4
|7
|1
Andriese, Venters (4), Kittredge (5), Romo (6), Colome (8) and Sucre; Porcello, Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 1-1. L_Colome 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Span (3).
___
|Detroit
|000
|010
|200—3
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|120
|001
|01x—5
|8
|0
Norris, Wilson (3), Farmer (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8) and Joh.Hicks; Gausman, Brach (6), Givens (8), O'Day (9) and Joseph. W_Gausman 2-2. L_Norris 0-2. Sv_O'Day (2). HRs_Detroit, Hicks (2). Baltimore, Alvarez 2 (6), Mancini (3).
___
|Seattle
|050
|001
|031—10
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|200—
|4
|8
|1
Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Tomlin, Olson (7), Goody (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Gonzales 3-2. L_Tomlin 0-4. HRs_Seattle, Healy 2 (3), Cano (3), Haniger (10). Cleveland, Guyer (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Miami
|010
|100
|01x—3
|5
|0
Bettis, Shaw (8) and Wolters; C.Smith, Steckenrider (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_C.Smith 1-3. L_Bettis 3-1. Sv_Ziegler (3). HRs_Miami, Rojas (4).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|2
|Washington
|021
|000
|00x—3
|7
|0
Ray, Salas (7), De La Rosa (8) and Murphy; G.Gonzalez, Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_G.Gonzalez 3-2. L_McFarland 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (5). HRs_Washington, Wieters (3), Taylor (3).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|004
|01x—5
|10
|0
Weaver, Jor.Hicks (6), Gregerson (7), Holland (8) and Molina; Kingham, Feliz (8), Santana (9) and E.Diaz. W_Kingham 1-0. L_Weaver 2-2.