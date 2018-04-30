|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|New York
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|12
|.556
|5
|Tampa Bay
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Baltimore
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Detroit
|11
|15
|.423
|3
|Minnesota
|9
|13
|.409
|3
|Chicago
|8
|17
|.320
|5½
|Kansas City
|6
|20
|.231
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Seattle
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Oakland
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Texas
|11
|18
|.379
|7½
___
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 6
Texas 7, Toronto 4
Seattle 12, Cleveland 4
Detroit 9, Baltimore 5
Houston 11, Oakland 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 1
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 5, Detroit 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, Texas 2
Seattle 10, Cleveland 4
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Texas (Hamels 1-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.