  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/30 04:25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 002 100 000—3 10 0
Boston 000 003 01x—4 7 1

Andriese, Venters (4), Kittredge (5), Romo (6), Colome (8) and Sucre; Porcello, Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 1-1. L_Colome 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Span (3).

___

Seattle 050 001 031—10 14 0
Cleveland 020 000 200— 4 8 1

Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Tomlin, Olson (7), Goody (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Gonzales 3-2. L_Tomlin 0-4. HRs_Seattle, Healy 2 (3), Cano (3), Haniger (10). Cleveland, Guyer (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 000 000—0 4 0
Miami 010 100 01x—3 5 0

Bettis, Shaw (8) and Wolters; C.Smith, Steckenrider (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_C.Smith 1-3. L_Bettis 3-1. Sv_Ziegler (3). HRs_Miami, Rojas (4).