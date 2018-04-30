Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|002
|100
|000—3
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|003
|01x—4
|7
|1
Andriese, Venters (4), Kittredge (5), Romo (6), Colome (8) and Sucre; Porcello, Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Kimbrel 1-1. L_Colome 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Span (3).
___
|Seattle
|050
|001
|031—10
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|200—
|4
|8
|1
Gonzales, Altavilla (7), Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Tomlin, Olson (7), Goody (8), McAllister (9) and Gomes. W_Gonzales 3-2. L_Tomlin 0-4. HRs_Seattle, Healy 2 (3), Cano (3), Haniger (10). Cleveland, Guyer (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Miami
|010
|100
|01x—3
|5
|0
Bettis, Shaw (8) and Wolters; C.Smith, Steckenrider (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_C.Smith 1-3. L_Bettis 3-1. Sv_Ziegler (3). HRs_Miami, Rojas (4).