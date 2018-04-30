  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/30 04:31
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 27 106 14 38 .358
Gregorius NYY 26 90 24 32 .356
Altuve Hou 28 111 16 39 .351
Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344
Lowrie Oak 27 111 13 38 .342
MSmith TB 23 76 9 26 .342
Cabrera Det 24 87 13 29 .333
Correa Hou 27 96 20 32 .333
Judge NYY 26 97 24 32 .330
JMartinez Bos 25 97 15 32 .330
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 4 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 27; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 22; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; Segura, Seattle, 21; Cabrera, Detroit, 21; Span, Tampa Bay, 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Tanaka, New York, 4-2; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2.