  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/30 04:03
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Pham StL 24 85 22 30 .353
OHerrera Phi 25 93 16 32 .344
Cabrera NYM 24 95 19 32 .337
Hoskins Phi 26 81 16 27 .333
FFreeman Atl 26 98 19 32 .327
Dickerson Pit 24 93 14 30 .323
DPeralta Ari 22 90 15 29 .322
Arenado Col 24 83 12 26 .313
Belt SF 23 80 12 25 .312
Almora ChC 21 68 16 21 .309
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 8; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 21; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 20; Harper, Washington, 19; FFreeman, Atlanta, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Franco, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Grandal, Los Angeles, 19.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 10 tied at 3-0.